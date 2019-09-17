Uber's RideCheck safety feature goes live across the US

That means Uber can now proactively send users a notification asking them if everything is OK in case it determines that their ride has been stopped for a while. The passenger or driver can then check the notification and bring up a panel that gives them instant access to the app's emergency button to call 911. It also gives them a quick way to call the Uber Safety Line, to report a crash, to add or change their destination or to share their trip with a friend.

Uber keeps an eye out for potential crashes and unusual trips that go off course by using GPS data, as well as data from the other sensors in a driver's smartphone. It says it spent the past year testing and refining the feature and that it's working on initiating RideCheck notifications for other scenarios.