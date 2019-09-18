The Morning After: Preparing for Google's Pixel 4 event

Get your expense account ready, prices start at $1,549.HP Elite Dragonfly hands-on: A really light business notebook

Last year, HP launched the Spectre Folio -- the first laptop made of leather. It also trotted out the first 15-inch laptop with an AMOLED screen at CES this year and battled rival Dell to be the first to deliver a gaming notebook with a 240hz display.



Now we have its Elite Dragonfly, which is the "world's lightest 13-inch business convertible." Despite the caveats, that's an impressive achievement as its magnesium frame comes in at under one kilo and still packs more impressive specs than Samsung's Galaxy Book S. It has an eighth-gen Intel Core vPro CPU and can run for up to 16.5 hours on battery. It even has a top-mounted webcam (with sliding cover) that is Windows Hello-capable. Can your Dell XPS 15 do that? No, it can't.

Also, there's no Taco Bell in Russia.The US is suing Edward Snowden over his memoir 'Permanent Record'

The DOJ isn't trying to block Edward Snowden's new book from release, but it is trying to recover any money he might make from it. The government's argument is that the still-in-exile former contractor violated NDAs with the CIA and NSA. In a tweet, Snowden responded that after the lawsuit became public, "the very book the government does not want you to read just became the #1 best-selling book in the world."

All the data you can use, plus 100GB of Google One cloud storage for backups.Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

The Fi Unlimited plan offers unlimited calls (including some international calls), texts and data for multiple members of your family. The plan covers free calls from the US to 50 countries, as well as free data and SMS messages when you are traveling in 200 destinations. It's $70 for an individual line, with discounts available if you add more numbers.

New hardware from Nest? A new Pixel laptop?What to expect at Google's October 15th Pixel 4 event

On October 15th in New York City, the company will officially announce the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, as well as a host of other Made by Google devices. So let's take a quick look at what we know, what we think we know and what we know we don't know.

One week after Juul started selling its products in China, they're gone.Chinese retailers abruptly stop selling Juul e-cigarettes

Bloomberg reports that retailers in China have pulled the company's products just one week after they became available in the country. Citing a "person familiar with the matter," the publication says Juul wasn't told why its e-cigarettes and nicotine pods were removed from both physical and online stores, making it unclear whether the ongoing trade war between the US and China was a factor. Last week, the Trump administration announced it may ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes. Two states, New York and Michigan, have already enacted their own bans.

It works with anything on your TV, including games and movies.Philips' new Hue Play box syncs your lights with your TV

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box controls your array of smart lights based on what's playing on your TV, whether it's a game console, a Blu-ray player or a streaming media service -- whatever's plugged into the four HDMI ports. It's automatic and reportedly lag free, and you can even dial down the intensity.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.