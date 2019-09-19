Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Breezometer
Air pollution app now doubles as a wildfire warning system

The Breezometer tool offers street-level air quality data.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
1h ago in Mobile
Breezometer

Wildfires are becoming larger and more frequent than ever, and can have lingering effects on the air quality. Breezometer, a free app that offers real-time air quality data, announced that it will be offering fire alerts to help users determine if they're in harm's way. The fire alerts are based on information from NASA and local sources and -- combined with the app's own algorithms -- can determine which direction the smoke is traveling and its impact on air quality.

Through the app, users who live between 20 to 60 miles of a wildfire can receive timely updates on its progress. Wildfire pollution was only recently discovered to travel long distances. Last year's California wildfires polluted air more than 100 miles away, which prompted a statewide health emergency. The state's wildfires have even spread to the East Coast due to cross-country winds. "The current systems for measuring air pollution rely on outdated methods that are not comprehensive, causing unnecessary exposure to harmful pollution," said BreezoMeter CEO Ran Korber.

The BreezoMeter app also measures other factors that impact air quality, such as ozone and particulate matter as well as pollen. You can access its insights through either the Android or iOS app, or its Live Map.

Source: Breezometer
In this article: air quality data, breezometer, california wildfires, entertainment, medicine, mobile, wildfire
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
