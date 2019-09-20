Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Google Chrome now offers better theme customization and tab grouping

Make Chrome your own with a custom-colored theme.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
2h ago in Internet
Google rolled out Chrome 77 across different platforms earlier this month, introducing a better way to send web pages from one device to another. Now, the company has announced another update to the browser, bringing in new features for tab management and theming.

The updates include a grid layout for tabs showing a preview of each page, which should make it easier to find what you're looking for. There's also a new ability to group tabs by dragging and dropping one tab on top of another in the grid layout, to help keep tabs organized. And if you're one of those people who always has hundreds of tabs open in your browser, then another new feature shows you the title of each tab when you hover your cursor over it.

Previously, you could theme Chrome using the customize menu. From there you could download theme from the Web Store, or change the background image that appears when you open a new tab. Now, there are new options for shortcuts, which lets you edit the favorite website icons which show on a new tab page, and color and theme, which lets you choose your color options to create your own theme.

Finally, one handy feature of Chrome is the instant answers which appear in the address bar when you type in a query. This feature is now available on both desktop and Android, to give you faster answers to questions about anything from translations to local weather.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Google
In this article: chrome, chrome updates, gear, google, google chrome, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
