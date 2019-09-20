Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple’s new iPhones can better manage your battery as it ages

The always-on feature will reduce the need for performance throttling.
Marc DeAngelis
14m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

In 2017, iPhone users discovered a software-based power throttling feature that was meant to prevent random shutdowns as the phone's battery aged. Apple's lack of clarity around the program turned what was meant to be a helpful failsafe into a debacle. As 9to5Mac has discovered, the company is now putting details about their new, always-on power optimization system for the iPhone 11 series out in the open.

This new framework, which Apple specifically says is different from the feature in older phones, uses a combination of hardware and software to avoid performance hits as iPhone batteries age. "While performance impacts are reduced as much as possible, battery aging might still eventually lead to noticeable, possibly temporary, effects," says the support document. Apple cites "longer app launch times, lower frame rates, reduced wireless-data throughput, backlight dimming or lower speaker volume" as possible results of diminished battery health.

To be clear, the feature isn't meant to keep your iPhone's battery running longer in the short term; this is a long term strategy so that the capacity of a phone's battery stays as high as possible for as long as possible. New iPhone batteries can last for days depending on how frequently power-hungry apps are used. But after a few years, they tend to only last a day, or sometimes much less, before needing a recharge. Apple will replace an old battery with a new one, but it's either $50 or $70 depending on which iPhone model you have. Hopefully this feature will keep iPhone 11 batteries running at a high capacity throughout their lifespans.

Via: 9to5Mac
Source: Apple
In this article: apple, Apple iPhone, battery life, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, iphone, iphone 11, iphone 11 pro, iphone 11 pro max, iphone battery, phone, smartphone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
‘Untitled Goose Game’ arrives today on Mac, PC and Switch

‘Untitled Goose Game’ arrives today on Mac, PC and Switch

View
One of the best mice on the market is on sale for $67

One of the best mice on the market is on sale for $67

View
The best home security system

The best home security system

View
Not even Allbirds is safe from Amazon's copycat ways

Not even Allbirds is safe from Amazon's copycat ways

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr