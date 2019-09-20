Neo Geo retro stick console includes 'King of Fighters,' 'Samurai Shodown'

SNK has detailed the full 20-game lineup for its Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro, and it's mixed news for fans of the classic platform. The retro console and controller hybrid will focus on the best-known brawlers with six The King of Fighters games ('95 through 2002), four Samurai Shodown titles (II through V Special) and three Fatal Fury releases (Special, 3 and Garou: Mark of the Wolves) in addition to several others. It's not a complete release, but fans of classic fighters should be happy. You can read the full list below.