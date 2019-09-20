Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
save
Save
share

One of the best mice on the market is on sale for $67

Logitech MX Master 2S isn’t the newest model, but it’s still a great mouse.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
24m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

The Logitech MX Master 2S is on sale at Amazon for $67 -- that's a $33 drop from its typical list price of $100. The mouse is one of our longtime favorites, and it was listed in our 2017 gift guide. While it's not the newest model, it's still a great mouse and an excellent deal at $67.

Logitech's "Flow" tech allows you to control up to three machines with one mouse, and each of the mouse's seven buttons can be customized to your liking. It's designed with ergonomics in mind, and it's surprisingly comfortable to use. Its 4,000-dpi sensor makes it fast and accurate, and its rechargeable battery lasts up to 70 days on a single charge.

Via: The Verge
Source: Amazon
In this article: engadgetdeals, ergonomic, flow, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, logitech, logitech mx, mouse, mx master, mx master 2S, personal computing, personalcomputing, price cut, price drop, rechargeable, sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
‘Fortnite’ is getting a Batman crossover

‘Fortnite’ is getting a Batman crossover

View
What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

What's it like cooking your own Impossible Burger?

View
Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

Windows 10 Insider build simplifies Bluetooth pairing

View
Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

Fox Sports will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 4K

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr