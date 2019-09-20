Tesla targets Nürburgring EV record next month

Data from our track tests indicates that Model S Plaid can achieve 7:20 at the Nürburgring.



With some improvements, 7:05 may be possible when Model S returns next month. — Tesla (@Tesla) September 19, 2019

Unofficially, observers said it went around the track in a time of 7 minutes and 23 seconds, besting Porsche's Taycan Turbo four-door EV record by 19 seconds. However, while Porsche fielded what it called a "pre-series Taycan," with stock tires, Tesla did its Nurburgring runs with a heavily modified, non-production Model S.

According to Engadget sister site Autoblog, it was packing "fender flares, wider wheels and tires, a rear spoiler, an expanded front grills, and seriously sticky tires." It also reportedly had a more powerful three-motor setup. Tesla has said that a version of the Model S with that setup, known as "Plaid," may go on sale in about a year.

A Model S was seen getting a tow on the Nurburgring track, while amusingly being lapped by a Taycan Turbo, according to Autoblog. Porsche has said that it set out to make Taycan performance "repeatable," and tried to prove it by doing dozens of acceleration runs to 200 km/h (124 mph) in a row. "We set out with a goal to build a Porsche," said Taycan program director Bernd Propfe, "and not have the driver feel the de-rating of the car in any situation."

Meanwhile, Tesla revealed some of its track data for the Model S, and to show it's not kidding about coming back, has permanently installed a Supercharger at Nurburgring.