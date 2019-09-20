A dentist made a game in MS Paint and it's terrifying

Kozminski discovered Ito through one of his most celebrated works, the short story The Enigma of Amigara Fault. Kozminski randomly stumbled across a scanlation (a fan-uploaded manga scan) of The Enigma of Amigara Fault years ago, and the final panel was seared into his memory, featuring a grotesque, formerly-human creature emerging from thin cracks in a mountain, groaning, "DRR... DRR... DRR."

Kozminski's obsession with horror has more classical roots, as well. Back in 2004, when he was a teenager, he read Top Ten Horror Stories by Michael Cox, an anthology of age-appropriate versions of classic tales like The Pit and the Pendulum, The Hound of Baskervilles and Frankenstein. This was how he discovered HP Lovecraft, another clear influence on World of Horror, which sees the hideous rise of the Old Gods.

There's another, more modern, approach to scary storytelling happening in World of Horror. The movie Jaws is praised for the way it builds tension, not showing the shark until the very end, allowing the audience to internalize the monster and imagine how terrifying it must look on an individual basis. Kozminski is deploying this tactic as well, hiding unspecified bits of horror in the low resolution of Paint.

"You see just enough details to see what's going on in the scene, but you have to fill in the blanks yourself," Kozminski said. "I think that everybody sees what scares them the most and that's partly the reason people are pulled in to the game."

World of Horror is due to hit PlayStation 4, Switch and Steam some time this year. It's a passion project for Kozminski, something he works on by himself when he's not drilling teeth. And that might be the most frightening part of this entire saga -- not the fact that someone dreamed up World of Horror and its landscape of insanity, depravity, and bloated, bloody beasts, but the fact that a dentist did, potentially while in the middle of a routine cleaning or a root canal. It brings an entirely new sentiment to that sound Kozminski loves so much: "DRR... DRR... DRR...."