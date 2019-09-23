On Nintendo's 130th birthday, here are five books about its history

But that's not all the company's done in over a century of existence: Did you know the company used to make toys in the '60s and '70s? Or even owned a love hotel at one point? And yes, Nintendo's been making video games for more than 40 years now. From the Color TV-Game 6 to last week's Switch Lite, it has a pretty storied history in gaming, and you can learn about all that and more though the less interactive but still entertaining realm of books. Here are some of the better ones: