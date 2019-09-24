Adobe's Fresco drawing and painting app is now available for iPad

If the early impressions of Adobe Fresco nabbed your interest, you're in luck. The powerful drawing and painting app is now available for everyone to use on iPad. As you might expect, Creative Cloud subscribers will have the fastest access, and Fresco is included in the All Apps plan, the Photoshop-only plan and education plans. If that's not you, there's an option to purchase it separately for $9.99/month with six months for free if you sign up by December 31st. There is also a free version that Adobe says will offer "many" of the same features, but you'll lose the ability to use some of the app's "professional tools."
More specifically, the free version won't have the entire collection of brushes, only a limited set in each category. Free users will also only be able to export at iPad resolution, not high-resolution files needed for print and other uses. Adobe also says that any new features for Fresco will only he available to paid subscribers.
Adobe Fresco has a range of features for illustrators and designers of all skill levels, including the ability to use both vector and raster brushes and to export work to desktop Adobe apps. The highlight, however, is Fresco's Live Brushes. The AI-powered tools give you the option of realistic oil and watercolor painting right on the iPad. It's a lot more forgiving than real-life painting, and it's a lot less messy too.
For now, Adobe Fresco is only available on iPad. You'll need iOS 12.4 or higher and the iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (5th and 6th generation) or iPad mini (5th generation). The company plans to bring the app to more devices and platforms like Microsoft Surface and Wacom Mobile Studio Pro in the future. Right now though, there's no timeline on exactly when that will happen.