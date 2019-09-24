Latest in Gear

Image credit: Richard Lai / Engadget
save
Save
share

ASUS' $900 gaming phone is now available in the US

Though you'll only want to buy the ROG Phone II if you're with a GSM carrier like AT&T and T-Mobile.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
34m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Richard Lai / Engadget

After a lengthy wait, the ASUS ROG Phone II is now available in the US. As of today, you can buy the phone unlocked on the ASUS website and Mobile Advance for $899.99. B&H will also start selling the phone on September 30th, though you can pre-order it today. It looks like Amazon will carry the handset as well.

The model that's currently available in the US is the "Elite" edition which features 512GB of internal storage and a Category 18 LTE modem capable of theoretical download speeds of 1.2Gbps. Later this year, ASUS plans to bring the "Ultimate" edition ROG Phone II to the US as well. The top-of-the-line model features a faster Cat 20 LTE modem and 1TB of storage. It also features matte finish instead of a glossy one. Both variants come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM, a 6.59-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display and 6,000mAh battery.

One thing to note about the ROG Phone II is that you'll only want to buy it if you're on AT&T, T-Mobile or an MVNO like MetroPCS and Cricket Wireless. Judging from the list of 3G and LTE Bands B&H posted, the phone doesn't support CDMA networks like Verizon (Engadget's parent company), Sprint and US Cellular. We've reached out to ASUS to confirm, and we'll update this article once the company responds.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Via: 9 to 5 Google
Source: ASUS
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, mobile, republic of gamers, ROG, rog phone ii, sprint, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

How to set up your own 'streaming service'

View
Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

Netflix's 'El Camino' trailer shows a deeply scarred Jesse Pinkman

View
Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

Watch the first flight of a drone with a microturbine engine

View
Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets (slightly) better

View
Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

Classic Star Wars game 'Jedi Outcast' arrives on PS4 and Switch

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr