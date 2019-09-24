Latest in Gear

Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
FCC says Sprint falsely claimed Lifeline subsidies for 885,000 customers

The subscribers weren't actually using the service.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago in Politics
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Ajit Pai-era FCC has been determined to crack down on Lifeline program abuse from the outset, and now it's leveling some particularly serious allegations. Regulators have accused Sprint of claiming monthly subsidies in the low-income communications program for 885,000 customers that weren't using it. That represents just shy of 30 percent of Sprint's Lifeline customers, almost 10 percent of the whole Lifeline base and "tens of millions" of dollars in wasted funding, the FCC said.

The initiative requires providers to remove Lifeline subscribers who don't use their phones at least once every 30 days. As such, it's implied that Sprint knowingly defied the rules.

The findings stemmed from an investigation on the part of the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

We've asked Sprint for comment. It won't be surprising if the carrier fights back, though. The FCC is effectively asserting that Sprint used a raft of fraudulent Lifeline claims to pad its finances. That's a serious charge, and a potentially fateful one when Sprint is still struggling to clear its union with T-Mobile. States participating in a lawsuit to block the merger are already convinced Sprint isn't honest about its intentions, and this won't help matters.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: FCC
