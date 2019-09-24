Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

Watch Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event here at 6PM ET

Tune in for updates on Project xCloud, ‘The Outer Worlds’ and more.
Marc DeAngelis
12m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

Microsoft will stream its latest Inside Xbox update tonight at 6PM ET. The one-hour episode will brief gamers on upcoming games like The Outer Worlds, Studio Wildcard's Atlas and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. We'll also get some insight into Project xCloud, Microsoft's game streaming technology that will presumably go head-to-head with Google Stadia.

In addition to the aforementioned games, tomorrow's Inside Xbox stream will also feature DayZ, Hitman 2, Afterparty, Code Vein, Felix the Reaper and Children of Morta. Microsoft will also reveal the next entries into Xbox Game Pass and where fans can snag tickets to X019, the yearly celebration of all things Xbox.

Microsoft isn't the only one dropping news today. Sony has just started streaming a State of Play update in which the company is showing off The Last of Us Part II, among other games. Inside Xbox will be live on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and will also be available on-demand if you can't tune into the live broadcast. While any mention of Project Scarlett is noticeably absent from the stream's preview, gamers will no doubt be hoping that Microsoft gives us a peek at the upcoming successor to the Xbox One. After all, it may have to pull out all the stops to counteract the buzz around the PlayStation-exclusive The Last of Us Part II.

Source: Microsoft
In this article: av, code vein, dayz, gaming, ghost recon breakpoint, Inside Xbox, microsoft, project xcloud, the outer worlds, X019, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Add eye tracking to your HTC Vive headset for $149

Add eye tracking to your HTC Vive headset for $149

View
If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

View
Apple TV update arrives with multi-user support and a new home screen

Apple TV update arrives with multi-user support and a new home screen

View
Even the 'Fallout 76' collectibles have issues

Even the 'Fallout 76' collectibles have issues

View
Apple's iOS 13.1 and iPadOS are now available

Apple's iOS 13.1 and iPadOS are now available

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr