Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

Windows 10 is used on over 900 million devices

It could reach 1 billion devices in early 2020.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
42m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

Windows 10 is now being used on over 900 million devices. Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi tweeted about the milestone today, saying that Microsoft added more new Windows 10 devices in the last 12 months than ever before.

That's a massive number, and as Thurrott points out, if Microsoft maintains this pace, Windows 10 could reach 1 billion devices by early 2020. That's especially impressive considering that it just announced 800 million devices in March.

Via: Thurrott
Source: Microsoft (1), (2)
In this article: 900 million, business, devices, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, microsoft, milestone, personal computing, personalcomputing, users, windows 10
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple TV update arrives with multi-user support and a new home screen

Apple TV update arrives with multi-user support and a new home screen

View
Even the 'Fallout 76' collectibles have issues

Even the 'Fallout 76' collectibles have issues

View
Apple's iOS 13.1 and iPadOS are now available

Apple's iOS 13.1 and iPadOS are now available

View
Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot is now a gymnast

Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot is now a gymnast

View
ASUS' $900 gaming phone is now available in the US

ASUS' $900 gaming phone is now available in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr