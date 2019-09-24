Latest in Gear

Image credit: Yamaha
save
Save
share

Relive Yamaha's synth history without leaving the couch

A virtual museum and video recap 45 years of the brand’s keyboards.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Yamaha

From the '70s onward, synthesizers have been just as integral to pop music as electric guitars. Yamaha (along with a handful of other brands like Roland, Korg and Sequential) has served as an industry innovator, and in turn has helped shape the sonic characteristics of various genres. To celebrate Yamaha's latest flagship synth, MONTAGE White, the brand has created a virtual museum of sorts, which recaps 45 years of iconic designs.

The site is broken out by decade, starting with one of the biggest -- and biggest sounding -- synths of the '70s, the Yamaha CS-80. (Vangelis put its analog, 8-voice polyphony to work when writing and recording the score to Blade Runner.) The Yamaha DX7 leads off the '80s; it used FM synthesis rather than the typical approach of subtractive synthesis, resulting in bell-like tones and the snappy, percussive bass in songs like Mr. Mister's "Broken Wings." Other highlights include oddballs like the EX5 and VL1, as well as workstations like the MOTIF.

Yamaha has augmented the site with a video called The Yamaha Synth Story, which recaps each decade and culminates with the brand's latest high-end offering, the MONTAGE White. Cultural nods are peppered throughout the video to correspond with each timeframe -- the pirate ship picking up a faux iPod should be self-explanatory.

The site is a fun resource and illustrates the evolution of Yamaha's instruments. Sample sounds from each synth would've been a nice touch, but gear addicts can certainly use the site as a starting point for a YouTube and Wikipedia binge.

Source: Yamaha
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, music, music production, synth, Synthesizer, video, yamaha, yamaha montage white
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Tilt Five wants to bring augmented reality to tabletop games

Tilt Five wants to bring augmented reality to tabletop games

View
What's on TV this week: 'The Good Place'

What's on TV this week: 'The Good Place'

View
Facebook acquires neural monitoring startup CTRL-labs

Facebook acquires neural monitoring startup CTRL-labs

View
Samsung brings Note 10's AR and camera features to the Galaxy S10

Samsung brings Note 10's AR and camera features to the Galaxy S10

View
Google's rumored Pixelbook Go laptop may pack a 4K display

Google's rumored Pixelbook Go laptop may pack a 4K display

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr