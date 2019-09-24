Watch Sony's State of Play event here at 4PM ET

Sony will be showcasing its latest batch of release trailers and gameplay demos today, Tuesday, September 24th, through its State of Play livestream. Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook will all carry the broadcast, which starts at 4pm ET/1pm PT. We don't have an official list of what will be shown but do have our fingers crossed that we'll get a better look at The Last of Us Part II, as Geoff Keighley strongly hinted (practically declared) earlier this month. If you don't feel like clicking off this page, you can watch the event in the feed below.