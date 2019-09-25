Latest in Gear

Image credit: General Motors
Alexa is coming to newer GM vehicles in 2020

If you own a 2018 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadilac, you'll be able to use the digital assistant.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
in Transportation
General Motors

The US's largest automaker is about to add Alexa to its vehicles. Starting in the first half of 2020, General Motors plans to update 2018 and newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadilac model cars, trucks and crossovers to feature the digital assistant. The automaker says the rollout marks the biggest auto-related expansion of Alexa to date.

At launch, you'll be to use Alexa to control media playback as well as make calls. The digital assistant will also integrate with GM's OnStar navigation system to allow you to ask for directions with your voice. Moving forward, GM says it plans to use Amazon's Alexa Auto Software Development Kit, which the e-commerce giant released last year, to create its own Alexa Skills.

Follow all the latest news from Amazon's 2019 hardware event here!

Source: General Motors
