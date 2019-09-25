The Echo Glow is a $30 voice-controlled nightlight

As with most Echo products, you can control the Glow by connecting it to Alexa. You can tell the digital assistant to start Campfire Mode, which should mimic the warm, flickering lights of a bonfire. The light can also cycle through the colors of a rainbow, for example, or gradually dim to black as it approaches bedtime. If you're looking for a night light or a lamp for your child's room, you can pre-order the Echo Glow for $30 today.