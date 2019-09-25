Chrome update prevents some Macs from rebooting properly

For the past few days, video editors have been panicking as a data corruption issue struck their Macs (typically 2013 Mac Pros), preventing them from rebooting their systems properly. But what was the cause? Their Avid Media Composer editing suite? MacOS itself? No -- it turns out their browser was likely to blame. Google has acknowledged that a recent Chrome release "may have shipped" with an updater bug that corrupts the file system on Macs that either have System Integrity Protection (SIP) turned off or don't support it in the first place. As Avid Media Composer needs SIP turned off to get direct access to these Macs' graphics systems, Chrome's buggy updater is free to wreak havoc on the file system.