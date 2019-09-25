Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
'Mario Kart Tour' mobile racing begins at 4AM ET on Android and iOS

'Maintenance' will end soon.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Mobile
'Mario Kart Tour' Nintendo

We've been waiting since January of last year to get a taste of Mario Kart on mobile devices, but it's almost here. After a few delays, Mario Kart Tour launches today on compatible Android (4.4 or higher) and iOS (10.0 or higher) devices, and many people are reporting it's already installed on their iPhones and iPads. The bad news is that you can't play until the servers open at around 4AM ET / 1AM PT / 10AM CEST.

Until then you can work out your strategy, evaluate the best ways to navigate its free-to-play mechanics and make sure you've already created a Nintendo Account -- you'll need one to play. Nintendo also put together a five minute video explaining how everything works, so you might want to watch now and avoid any wasted time that could be used ruining someone's day with a blue shell.

For the first two weeks the tour will take place in a New York City-based course, with other locations rotating in afterward. Players can unlock Musician Mario and Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey as drivers during the tour's first stop. The controls will have players sliding their fingers across the screen to turn, and tapping the screen to unleash stored items. Head to Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store to pre-register and you should have access as soon as the game launches in a few hours.

Source: Google Play, App Store, MarioKartTour.com
In this article: android, apple, free to play, gaming, google, iOS, Mario Kart, Mario Kart Tour, mobile, mobile gaming, nintendo
