'Mario Kart Tour' mobile racing begins at 4AM ET on Android and iOS

Until then you can work out your strategy, evaluate the best ways to navigate its free-to-play mechanics and make sure you've already created a Nintendo Account -- you'll need one to play. Nintendo also put together a five minute video explaining how everything works, so you might want to watch now and avoid any wasted time that could be used ruining someone's day with a blue shell.

For the first two weeks the tour will take place in a New York City-based course, with other locations rotating in afterward. Players can unlock Musician Mario and Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey as drivers during the tour's first stop. The controls will have players sliding their fingers across the screen to turn, and tapping the screen to unleash stored items. Head to Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store to pre-register and you should have access as soon as the game launches in a few hours.