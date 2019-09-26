Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Chris Cook via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Google Assistant voice controls come to Xbox One

You can join the beta program starting today.
Marc DeAngelis
54m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Chris Cook via Getty Images

When it launched alongside, one of the Xbox One's main selling points was voice control, delivered via an upgraded Kinect unit. Kinect was quickly phased out, though, and Alexa and Cortana voice controls eventually served as a replacement. Now, Google Assistant users will be able to yell at their Xbox One, too, thanks to a software update rolling out today.

Using Google Assistant to control an Xbox One is simple: Just say, "Hey Google, turn on Xbox" to a Google Assistant device or your phone and you'll hear your console power up. You can also rename your console if you have multiple Xboxes in your home. For example, you could specify that one Xbox is in your bedroom and say, "Hey Google, turn on the bedroom Xbox." Xbox Action for Google Assistant is currently limited to English, as it's in a beta testing stage. Google and Microsoft are working together to expand language support before a full launch of the service this fall. Current capabilities for beta testers include turning the console on or off, launching games and apps, pausing and resuming, adjusting volume and taking screenshots.

All Google Assistant and Xbox One users can join the beta program. Just sign into your accounts and add your Xbox as a device, which will be listed under "[beta] Xbox." Kinect wasn't a big seller, but the voice controls were a useful feature of the motion-tracking device. Having similar functionality with just a smart speaker or phone is a convenient (and free) solution, so the more virtual assistants that are compatible, the better. It seems doubtful that Siri will be joining Alexa, Assistant and Cortana on the Xbox, though.

Source: Microsoft
In this article: av, beta, gaming, google, Google Assistant, google home, home, microsoft, Xbox, xbox one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Turns out Tesla police cars run out of 'gas' mid-chase, too

Turns out Tesla police cars run out of 'gas' mid-chase, too

View
NVIDIA has created an AI-powered greenscreen for streamers

NVIDIA has created an AI-powered greenscreen for streamers

View
Alibaba unveils its own AI chip for cloud computing

Alibaba unveils its own AI chip for cloud computing

View
Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio is coming to Amazon Music

Sony's immersive 360 Reality Audio is coming to Amazon Music

View
McDonald's will sell plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

McDonald's will sell plant-based Beyond Meat burgers in Canada

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr