Wirecutter's best deals: Save $40 on a Motorola Moto G7 smartphone

Street price: $240; deal price: $200

Available for $2oo from $240, this is still a nice drop on a very affordable Android phone. We like the Motorola Moto G7 as a cost-effective, well-rounded option that conveniently works with all major networks - If you're a Sprint or Verizon user on a budget, this phone could be a good fit. This model includes pre-loaded Amazon apps.

The Motorola Moto G7 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best budget Android phones. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "The Motorola Moto G7 puts a big display in a phone that's still comfortable to hold, and it works on all major US carriers, including Sprint and Verizon. Motorola's version of Android is clean and fast, but Motorola's updates are slow to arrive when they arrive at all. The glass and plastic body is also more fragile than the Nokia 6.1's all-aluminum frame. It's currently priced at $300, much higher than the Nokia 6.1, but it's not any faster and it lacks NFC for contactless payments."

Street price: $25; deal price: $20

Matching the previous all-time low we've seen for this dash and windshield mount, the iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 is back down to $20. Unlikely to drop lower anytime soon, this deal is a good chance to pick up a reliable car phone mount. Like the other mounts in iOttie's iTap magnetic line, this model includes a paper-thin magnet to affix to your phone or interior of your phone case that allows the phone to secure to the mount portion of this device.

We consider the iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 Dash & Windshield mount to be the best dash-mounted or windshield-mounted model available, making it the top pick in our guide to the best car phone mount. Wirecutter Associate Staff Writer Thom Dunn and Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 gives you the best combination of convenience, phone security, and flexibility for holding your phone in a vehicle and providing easy access. The iTap Magnetic 2 is available with three different bases: a dashboard/windshield mount, vent mount, and a CD-slot mount, which means that everyone should be able to find a model that works with their specific car and seating setup."

Street price: $50; deal price: $43

Discounted to $43, this is a nice drop on this powerhouse USB wall charger with a USB-C port capable of charging a 15-inch MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch. This drop is the first deal we've posted on this wall charger, making it a good chance to pick one up if you're interested. With an 87W USB-C and 4 12W USB-A ports, you can charge a laptop, a tablet, and even your phone from the same outlet.

Our pick for desktop charging stations, we like the Nekteck 5-Port 111W USB Wall Charger for those looking for a charger capable of charging multiple devices at your desk in our guide to the best USB-C Macbook and laptop chargers. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "Nekteck's 5-Port 111W USB Wall Charger can handle powering a 15-inch MacBook Pro at full speed, plus it has four USB-A ports for charging phones, e-readers, Bluetooth headphones, or anything else you keep at your desk. It is USB-IF certified and still costs far less than Apple's standalone 87W USB-C Power Adapter, which offers just a single charging port."

Street price: $80; deal price: $60 with on-page coupon

Clip the on-page coupon to bring this 3-pack down to $60, a solid discount on our recommended smart switches. This deal matches the best price-per-switch we've seen in the past, so if you're looking to enter the smart switch game, this multi-pack is a great start. These smart switches offer timers, an away mode, and integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, IFTTT, and Nest.

As our budget pick in our guide to the best in-wall smart light switch and dimmer, the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch HS200 gets the job done with a simple app. Wirecutter Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "Like our runner-up, the TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch HS200 needs a neutral wire, but it's a reliable, single-pole switch with all of the standard features, including remote control and scheduling. It also offers timers, an away mode, and integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana, IFTTT, and Nest."

