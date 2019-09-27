Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment
'Apex Legends' Season 3 comes with the game's first new map

Respawn describes World's Edge as an arena where "molten heat and chemical ice collide."
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
24m ago in AV
Respawn Entertainment

With the start of Apex Legends Season 3 just days away, developer Respawn Entertainment has saved the biggest surprise for last. When the new season starts next Tuesday, players will get to check out the game's brand-new map, World's Edge. Respawn shared a cinematic trailer this morning that helps give a sense of the new battleground.

The studio describes World's Edge as a "map where molten heat and chemical ice collide." In practice, this means you'll be fighting across both snow-capped and heat-scorched terrain. What appears to be the highlight of World's Edge is a fast-moving train that cuts across the arena. The entire setup is reminiscent of Korean director Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer, which is fitting since Crypto, the new playable character Respawn is adding with Season 3, is also of Korean descent. With this being our first glimpse of World's Edge, Respawn is likely to share additional details about the map over the next four days before Season 3 launches.

Source: Respawn Entertainment
