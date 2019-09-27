Hilarious Facebook and Instagram filters turn you into a WWE superstar

The magic was made possible by Facebook's Spark AR Studio, with the company behind the filters (Current Studios) creating a mask that can adjust itself to fit your face. That way, your face fits well over the wrestlers' in the clips. The filters start by assessing your face and then processing the clip, which sometimes took a few seconds during our tests. When you tap on the button to take a picture, the editing, saving and sharing tools will appear. You can share it straight to your Facebook and/or Instagram Stories, or you can doodle on it first if you want.

We've seen five of the seven filters featuring The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair. There are two more rolling out with those, so there's still a chance for your favorite wrestler to be one of them. Fox Sports will start testing some of the filters right now, but you'll have to wait a bit for all of them to become widely available: they're going live in the coming days.