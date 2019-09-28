Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mojang/Microsoft
'Minecraft Earth' launches in early access this October

The augmented reality game will be available in 'select' countries.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Mojang/Microsoft

Minecraft Earth won't be stuck in beta testing for much longer. Mojang and Microsoft have revealed that the augmented reality game will be available in "early access" for some countries starting in October. It didn't say which countries or platforms would be included, but the beta has included both Android and iOS users.

Earth is a slight departure from the core Minecraft experience. You can still create your own worlds in AR, but you can also embark on shareable Adventures that have you braving monsters and other challenges to earn rare resources. It's ultimately an extension of Minecraft that encourages you to venture out into the real world and socialize, with world-building as the glue.

Source: Minecraft Earth (Twitter)
In this article: android, augmented reality, games, gaming, ios, microsoft, minecon2019, minecraft, minecraft earth, mobile, mojang, video, video games
