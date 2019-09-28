'Minecraft Earth' launches in early access this October

Earth is a slight departure from the core Minecraft experience. You can still create your own worlds in AR, but you can also embark on shareable Adventures that have you braving monsters and other challenges to earn rare resources. It's ultimately an extension of Minecraft that encourages you to venture out into the real world and socialize, with world-building as the glue.

Time to get your phones charged and ready! Minecraft Earth is almost here, with early access rolling out to select countries all around the globe, starting this October! Visit https://t.co/rblTL72DVG to learn more! #MINECON pic.twitter.com/EyqitOqn73 — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) September 28, 2019