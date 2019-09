Inside Uber's plan to take over city life with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Andrew J. Hawkins,

The Verge

This week, ride-sharing giant Uber announced a test that puts both its car and food services in the same app. It's part of a larger plan CEO Dara Khosrowshahi describes as becoming the "operating system for your everyday life in a city." The Verge details the challenges to doing so in an interview with the chief executive.