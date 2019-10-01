Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Johner Images via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Hackers made a Detroit interstate billboard play a porn scene

Nobody was injured during the incident.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Johner Images via Getty Images

Drivers in Auburn Hills, Michigan, got a heck of a surprise last Saturday night when an electronic billboard starting playing porn. The billboard, located alongside I-75 North between University Drive and highway M-59 in Auburn Hills, began playing the X-rated movie not long before midnight. It was shut down after 20 minutes, when police made contact with the sign's owner, Triple Communications.

Unlike previous billboard shockers, this was definitely not a paid-for stunt. Auburn Hills Police Department has since released a photograph and video of two men suspected of breaking into the billboard's control room and hacking its computer. If found, the pair could face a possible penalty of 90 days in jail, and/or a $500 fine for promoting pornography, as well as potential burglary charges for forcing entry to the building.

Reports in local media have repeatedly noted how dangerous the incident was, with many rubbernecking drivers slowing down to gawp and film the scene, creating numerous opportunities for accidents. Princess Leia, one of the adult film actresses featured in the movie, told Vice she was relieved that no-one was hurt. "It is my sincere hope that this will open a larger public discussion regarding the safety of electronic billboards," she said.

Via: Vice
Source: Auburn Hills Police Department
In this article: billboard, business, Detroit, electronic, entertainment, hackers, highway, interstate, porn, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Apple's News+ subscription comes to the UK and Australia

Apple's News+ subscription comes to the UK and Australia

View
Apple fails to get tariff exemption for five Mac Pro components

Apple fails to get tariff exemption for five Mac Pro components

View
Pioneer's DDJ-XP2 brings 16 pads per deck to Serato DJ Pro

Pioneer's DDJ-XP2 brings 16 pads per deck to Serato DJ Pro

View
Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

View
Google is launching car crash detection for Pixel phones in the US

Google is launching car crash detection for Pixel phones in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr