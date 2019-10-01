Snapchat is getting its own multiplayer version of Subway Surfers

Snap is adding a multiplayer version of Subway Surfers to the Games platform it launched back in April. The company created Snap Games to give you a quick way to play with friends from within the chat window -- all you need to do is tap on the "rocket" icon on the chat bar to launch it. Snapchat's version of the popular mobile game is called Subway Surfers Airtime, and like the other titles in the franchise, it's an endless runner where you'll have to surf, slide, jump over and avoid obstacles on your board as the screen scrolls sideways.