Image credit: SYBO Games
Snapchat is getting its own multiplayer version of Subway Surfers

The multiplayer Subway Surfers starts rolling out worldwide today.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
58m ago in Mobile
SYBO Games

Snap is adding a multiplayer version of Subway Surfers to the Games platform it launched back in April. The company created Snap Games to give you a quick way to play with friends from within the chat window -- all you need to do is tap on the "rocket" icon on the chat bar to launch it. Snapchat's version of the popular mobile game is called Subway Surfers Airtime, and like the other titles in the franchise, it's an endless runner where you'll have to surf, slide, jump over and avoid obstacles on your board as the screen scrolls sideways.

Mathias Gredal Nørvig, the CEO of SYBO Games, which developed the franchise, said:

"We're thrilled to expand the Subway Surfers franchise and partner with Snap Games on this exclusive release. It's a win-win to work with a like-minded company that is committed to fun and offer our fans on Snapchat an opportunity to extend the SubSurf lifestyle."

Up to 10 players can join a game and collect coins along the way with perfect landings, rail grinds and other tricks. You can either jump right into a race with the "quick play" option or use the "challenge friends" option to invite your pals to play. Snap will start rolling out Subway Surfers Airtime to all its users around the world today.

Source: Snap Games (YouTube)
In this article: gaming, mobile, snap, snap games, subway surfers airtime
