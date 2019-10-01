Latest in Gear

Image credit: SteelSeries
save
Save
share

SteelSeries refreshes a classic gaming mouse with the Sensei Ten

The mouse is the first to feature the company's new TrueMove Pro sensor.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
36m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SteelSeries

SteelSeries is bringing back a classic. On the 10th anniversary of the company's popular Sensei mouse, it's releasing the Sensei Ten. The new mouse features the same ambidextrous design as its 2009 original but with a couple of under-the-hood enhancements.

To start, the mouse features a new high-precision 18,000CPI "TrueMove Pro" sensor co-designed by SteelSeries and PixArt. In addition to a 1ms polling rate, SteelSeries claims the sensor is able to stabilize itself through tilts, drops and flicks. A couple of other companies -- most notably Corsair with its Glaive gaming mouse -- have used PixArt's sensors.

Besides the new sensor, the Sensei Ten features built-in memory, allowing you to save up to five different DPI settings to the mouse itself. In this way, if own multiple PCs, you don't need to install the company's software on each computer if you want to switch settings between matches of Overwatch. It also has a transparent bottom, allowing you to see its internals. According to the company, this touch was inspired by classic gaming devices like the Game Boy Color.

SteelSeries Sensei Ten

One thing the new mouse doesn't feature is wireless connectivity. SteelSeries says it didn't make the Sensei Ten wireless in order to keep the weight of the mouse close to the 3.6oz of the original Sensei. It's likely the company could have made a lightweight wireless Sensei, but that would have significantly increased the cost of the peripheral. Logitech's wireless G Pro mouse, for instance, weighs 2.8oz but costs an eye-watering $150.

The Sensei is available today for $69.

In this article: esports, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing, steelseries, steelseries sensei
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hackers made a Detroit interstate billboard play a porn scene

Hackers made a Detroit interstate billboard play a porn scene

View
Apple's News+ subscription comes to the UK and Australia

Apple's News+ subscription comes to the UK and Australia

View
Apple fails to get tariff exemption for five Mac Pro components

Apple fails to get tariff exemption for five Mac Pro components

View
Pioneer's DDJ-XP2 brings 16 pads per deck to Serato DJ Pro

Pioneer's DDJ-XP2 brings 16 pads per deck to Serato DJ Pro

View
Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

Dyson's latest air purifier destroys formaldehyde

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr