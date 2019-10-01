Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network
What's on TV this week: 'Mr. Robot'

Also: 'Pan's Labyrinth' 4K, 'Walking Dead,' 'Raising Dion' and 'Big Mouth.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
34m ago in AV
Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, Christian Slater as Mr. Robot Elizabeth Fisher/USA Network

This weekend Mr. Robot returns for its fourth and final season on USA, but it's not the only thing worth watching. The Walking Dead is back for season number ten, while Netflix presents a new series Raising Dion, as well as new seasons of Big Mouth and Peaky Blinders. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes her turn on Saturday Night Live, while HBO airs a comedy special from Gary Gulman. For sports fans there's the WNBA finals, MLB playoffs and college football. Meanwhile, a new Ghost Recon game is also on offer.

Movie fans have a lot to celebrate too, as 4K releases appear for Pan's Labyrinth, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy and a few others. Toy Story 4 and Stuber are available early from digital stores ahead of their Blu-ray releases.

Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Stuber (VOD)
  • Toy Story 4 (VOD)
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (4K)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (4K)
  • Pan's Labyrinth (4K)
  • The Shining (4K)
  • Ant-Man (4K)
  • Zombieland (4K)
  • Addams Family
  • Addams Family Values
  • Doctor Strange (4K)
  • Chernobyl
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Beast Quest (Switch)
  • Ready Set Heroes (PS4)
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Candleman (Switch - 10/3)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PC, PS4, Xbox One - 10/4, Ultimate Edition 10/1)
  • SlabWell (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 (PS4)
  • One Night Stand (PS4)

Tuesday

  • Nikki Glaser: Bangin', Netflix, 3 AM
  • Carmen Sandiego (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Emergence, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Living Undocumented (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, 3 AM
  • When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix, 3 AM
  • All Elite Wrestling (series premiere), TNT, 8 PM
  • iHeartRadio Music Festival, CW, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Almost Family (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Seal Team (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • 24/7: College football (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
  • Expedition Unknown, Discovery, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T. (season premiere), CBS, 10 PM
  • Cake, FXX, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Seis Manos (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bigger, BET+, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Mr. Mom, Vudu, 3 AM
  • Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • iHeartRadio Music Festival, CW, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Temple/East Carolina college football, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Rams/Seawhawks, Fox, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
  • Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Sunnyside, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Evil, CBS, 10 PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Temptation Island: Casting Special, USA, 10 PM
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Comedy Central, 11 PM

Friday

  • Big Mouth (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Raising Dion (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Goliath (S3), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Light as a Feather (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Creeped Out (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Peaky Blinders (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Rotten (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • My Country: The New Age, Netflix, 3 AM
  • In the Tall Grass, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Super Monsters (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • The Blacklist (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • Red Bull Peaking (season finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Murder in the Bayou, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
  • Black Jesus, Adult Swim, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Legend Quest, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • MSU/Ohio State college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Cal/Oregon college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Washington/Stanford college football, ESPN, 9:30 PM
  • Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, HBO, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Phoebe Waller-Bridge / Taylor Swift, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Super Dinosaur (series premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 7 PM
  • Batwoman (series premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Colts/Chiefs, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM
  • Power, Starz, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Supergirl (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Succession, HBO, 9 PM
  • Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
  • Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
  • The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Walking Dead (season premiere), AMC, 9 PM
  • Uncensored: Tisha Campbell, TV One, 9 PM
  • Mr. Robot (season premiere), USA, 10 PM
  • Get Shorty (season premiere), Epix, 10 PM
  • Press (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Righteous Gemstones, HBO, 10 PM
  • On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Ballers, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM

All times listed are ET.

