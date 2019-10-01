Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and get six months of Spotify Premium free

The first two months of the Xbox Game Pass subscription cost a dollar each. After that, the price will rise to the standard $15 per month. Once your six months of the free Spotify Premium are up, you can either cancel or roll over into the normal rate for the service of $10 per month. You'll have to be a new Spotify customer to be eligible for the deal; if you've subscribed to any Spotify service or even just signed up for a free trial, you're out of luck.

Spotify typically offers two- or three-month trials, so six months of free music streaming is a good deal. Per usual, the company says that the offer is only available for a limited time. You can sign up now, but don't forget to mark your calendar for the trial's end date in case you want to cancel.