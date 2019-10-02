Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Twitter outage takes down Tweetdeck, affects images and DMs

Twitter said things should be back to normal "soon."
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Be nice to any journalists you see on Twitter right now -- Tweetdeck is down and it's a headache for everyone. While the company has said it's aware of issues and investigating, problems have also hit regular users, who aren't seeing new DMs at the moment, or may have trouble adding extra stuff to tweets like images, videos and polls. In a tweet, the company said it's working on a fix and that things "should be back to normal soon."

Source: Twitter Support
In this article: dm, gear, images, internet, media, outage, tweetdeck, twitter, uploads
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you play with friends online

'Super Mario Maker 2' update lets you play with friends online

View
What's on TV this week: 'Mr. Robot'

What's on TV this week: 'Mr. Robot'

View
Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

Sony puts PlayStation's 'Games of a Generation' on sale

View
Both 'Destiny' games went down for 'emergency maintenance' (updated)

Both 'Destiny' games went down for 'emergency maintenance' (updated)

View
Intel's 10th-gen X-series CPUs include an 18-core model under $1,000

Intel's 10th-gen X-series CPUs include an 18-core model under $1,000

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr