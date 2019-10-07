Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Ben Rothstein / Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

Also: 'Toy Story 4,' 'Yooka-Laylee,' 'Rhythm + Flow,' 'Nancy Drew' and 'Succession'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
36m ago in AV
Comments
Ben Rothstein / Netflix

This week Breaking Bad fans can dive into another expansion of the story, as Netflix delivers its El Camino movie. If you haven't started watching Succession yet, you can still binge two seasons and also tweet about watching it all before the season finale airs Sunday night on HBO, ahead of the Ballers series finale.

Movie fans can snag Toy Story 4 on Ultra HD Blu-ray this week, along with Midsommar or Deadwood: The Movie. For gamers, there's Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and Grid. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Toy Story 4 (4K)
  • Midsommar
  • Annabelle Comes Home
  • Deadwood: The Movie
  • Shazam!: The Complete Live Action Series
  • Us / Get Out: Double Feature (4K)
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Worse Than Death (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
  • Asphalt 9: Legends (Switch)
  • Call of Cthulu (Switch)
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Grid (PC, PS4, Xbox One - 10/11)

Monday

  • All American (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 PM
  • Browns/49ers, ESPN, 8:15 PM
  • Black Lightning (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • The Deuce, HBO, 9 PM
  • The Terror, AMC, 9 PM
  • All Rise, CBS, 9 PM
  • Our Boys (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Bluff City Law, NBC, 10 PM
  • Lodge 49, AMC, 10 PM

Tuesday

  • Deon Cole: Cole Hearted, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Netflix, 3 AM
  • 2019 Hip-Hop Awards, BET, 8 PM
  • Finding Your Roots (season premiere), PBS, 8 PM
  • The Flash (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Emergence, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Rhythm + Flow (series premiere, episodes 1 - 4), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, 3 AM
  • When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix, 3 AM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Riverdale (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Nancy Drew (series premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Almost Family, Fox, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • 24/7: College football, HBO, 10 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
  • Expedition Unknown, Discovery, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Cake, FXX, 10:30 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Ultramarine Magmell, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bigger, BET+, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Mr. Mom, Vudu, 3 AM
  • Why Women Kill, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Supernatural (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Syracuse/NC State college football, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Giants/Patriots, Fox, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
  • Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Chasing the Cure, TBS/TNT, 9 PM
  • The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Sunnyside, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Evil, CBS, 10 PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Temptation Island (season premiere), USA, 10 PM

Friday

  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Haunted (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Costume Quest: Part 2 of 2, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Insatiable (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Fractured, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Little Monsters, Hulu, 3 AM
  • La Influencia, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Forest of Love, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Plan Coeur (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Vagabond, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Charmed (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Erasing His Dark Past, Lifetime, CW, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Dynasty (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • Murder in the Bayou (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
  • Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • The College Admissions Scandal, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • USC/Notre Dame college football, NBC, 7:30 PM
  • Penn State/Iowa college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Florida/LSU college footbll, ESPN, 8 PM
  • The Banana Splits, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: David Harbour / Camila Cabello, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 7 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Steelers/Chargers, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Power, Starz, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM
  • Succession (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
  • Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
  • Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
  • The Affair, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
  • Press, PBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Righteous Gemstones (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Ballers (series finale), HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:10 PM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links.
