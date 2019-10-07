Instagram is removing its 'Following' activity tab

For better worse, a lot of people found out a bit too much about their friends' interests through the following tab. On the one hand, you could see all the great doggos your friends follow. On the other hand, you could see all the Instagram models they like as well. It was not a good scene.

Instagram's Vishal Shah told Buzzfeed News the company is removing the feature because it wasn't getting a lot of use. "People didn't always know that their activity is surfacing," Shah told the website. "So you have a case where it's not serving the use case you built if for, but it's also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up." He went on to add, "Simplicity was the driving factor."

Instagram first added "Following" back in 2011. However, as a way to discover new accounts and photos, the app's "Discover" tab does a much better job of surfacing interesting content.