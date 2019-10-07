PlayStation 4 update delivers 16-player parties and Android Remote Play for all

Another big new feature on the PS4 system update 7.0 is Remote Play on all smartphones and tablets running Android version 5.0 or higher, and not just Sony Xperia devices. That means the feature is now on all major platforms, as iPhone and iPad devices got it earlier this year. Remote Play has also been updated for iOS devices "so you can now display the controller at all times and lock the screen orientation," said Sony in its blog post.

Furthermore, players can now use Dualshock 4 wireless controllers over Bluetooth on Android, iOS and Mac via new updates in Android 10, iOS 13, iPadOS 13 and macOS Catalina coming later this month, Sony noted. The update is arriving around the world this week, so you should see it on your console soon.