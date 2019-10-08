Latest in Tomorrow

Tap Strap 2 adds gesture control to any Bluetooth-enabled device

Control your devices with a simple wave of the hand.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
45m ago in Wearables
Tap made a name for itself with its futuristic wearable keyboards, now it's introduced a new Minority Report-style feature guaranteed to make you feel like you're in a sci-fi movie. The Tap Strap 2's new AirMouse feature lets you control any Bluetooth-connected device with a simple, untethered wave of the hand.

It comes with three modes of operation. First up is Mouse Mode, where you can control a cursor, click and scroll just like you would with a normal mouse (great for taking selfies). Then there's Multimedia Mode, where you can use airborne gestures to play and pause music, adjust volume and skip to the next or previous track. And then there's Smart TV mode, where you can use Tap Strap 2 to navigate menus, select items and search for content. All the necessary movements are intuitive and natural, so there's no need to learn complicated gestures.

While Tap Strap 2 works with any Bluetooth-enabled device, it comes with enhanced support for iPad to let you control your device in a way you couldn't with a standard mouse, such horizontal swipes and using the app switcher. It also comes with a few design improvements on the original wearable keyboard, such as better battery life (10 hours), enhanced mouse optics and better soft surface recognition. It's available now for $199, while an open source AirMouse SDK is slated for release in January 2020, so you can expect to see this kind of functionality in other applications soon.

