Germany synagogue shooter livestreamed attack on Twitch

The content doesn't appear to be available on Twitch as of this writing, although CNBC said it found downloadable copies on sites like 4chan (which also had Christchurch shooting videos in that attack's immediate aftermath).

The tragedy underscores the difficulties Twitch, Facebook and other services face with livestreaming video. It's difficult for them to anticipate what someone intends to broadcast, and automatic flagging technology is limited. This also illustrates the problems with curbing distribution of videos like this. While the original host can quickly remove the clip and prevent uploads of exact copies, it's all too easy for users to upload modified versions or redistribute the footage to sites willing to carry it. As such, it may remain tempting for extremists to livestream knowing that they'll have some kind of audience.