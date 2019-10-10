Tidal is offering a hefty discount for first responders in the US

Like other music streaming services, Tidal was already offering military and student discounts. Now it's launching a "Community Heroes" discount for first responders. In the US, they'll receive 40 percent off the premium and HiFi plans. That makes the premium plan $5.99 per month and the HiFi plan $11.99 per month.
We're celebrating those who take action on the front lines for #FirstRespondersMonth by launching our Community Heroes discount program. 🙏🏽— TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 10, 2019
First Responders in the U.S. are now eligible to receive 40% off both premium & HiFi plans.
Learn more: https://t.co/COlw3ZexsR pic.twitter.com/weIAj2Woci
The discount is available for EMT, EMS, firefighters and police officers, but you'll have to be able to confirm your eligibility. Thanks to a change made this year, you'll be able to pay for your subscription with Venmo. If you choose, you can stream Tidal on your Echo devices, or take advantage of other recent changes, like the ability to stream to Roku, share songs as Stories on Instagram and Facebook and listen to hi-res audio via the iOS app.