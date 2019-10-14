Harley-Davidson suspends LiveWire production over a charging glitch

Customers who have already purchased LiveWires can continue to ride the bikes, but Harley says they should only be charged with the professional ChargePoint chargers available at its dealerships. Customers should not attempt to charge the motorcycles at home.

Harley has been talking about its electric bike since 2014, and it hopes that going electric will appeal to a new generation of motorcyclists. Still, since this is Harley's first electric motorcycle, it's a bit of a gamble, and a glitch like this is not something you want in a $30,000 purchase.