Porsche unveils the mid-range Taycan 4S EV

Porsche said that the 4S will come in two battery sizes, 79.2 and 93.4 kWh, and it will deliver more subdued performance and slightly better range than the other Taycan variants. Still, it will thump most ICE vehicles by hitting 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, while hitting a top speed of 155 mph.

Other than the "Turbo" badge, the 4S looks exactly like the Taycan Turbo, and shares most components like brakes and the 800 volt charging system with the other models. Porsche unveiled the EV in a color called "frozen blue metallic" that looks a lot like what we used to call "powder blue."

The Taycan 4S is now up for order at $103,800 for the Taycan 4S and $110,380 with the 93.4 kWh "Performance Battery Plus." That's a lot more reasonable than the $150,900 and $185,000 prices of the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, respectively. Both models will arrive to US dealerships in spring of 2020. Next up, we'll likely see the Model X-fighting Taycan Cross Turismo, which Porsche promised to unveil by the end of 2019.