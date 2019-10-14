Latest in Gear

Image credit: Porsche
Porsche unveils the mid-range Taycan 4S EV

In "Frozen Blue Metallic."
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago in Transportation
Porsche

So far, we've seen Porsche's Taycan in the Turbo and Turbo S variants, but Porsche has already said that it's planning more models. Now, the company has unveiled the Taycan 4S, a mid-range version of the electric sports car. It will deliver up to 420 kW (around 630 horsepower), compared to 500 kW for the Taycan Turbo and 560 kW for the Turbo S.

Porsche said that the 4S will come in two battery sizes, 79.2 and 93.4 kWh, and it will deliver more subdued performance and slightly better range than the other Taycan variants. Still, it will thump most ICE vehicles by hitting 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, while hitting a top speed of 155 mph.

Other than the "Turbo" badge, the 4S looks exactly like the Taycan Turbo, and shares most components like brakes and the 800 volt charging system with the other models. Porsche unveiled the EV in a color called "frozen blue metallic" that looks a lot like what we used to call "powder blue."

The Taycan 4S is now up for order at $103,800 for the Taycan 4S and $110,380 with the 93.4 kWh "Performance Battery Plus." That's a lot more reasonable than the $150,900 and $185,000 prices of the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, respectively. Both models will arrive to US dealerships in spring of 2020. Next up, we'll likely see the Model X-fighting Taycan Cross Turismo, which Porsche promised to unveil by the end of 2019.

Source: Porsche
In this article: EV, gear, Instagram, Porsche, SportsCar, Taycan4S, transportation
