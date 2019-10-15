Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL hands-on: More cameras, more ambition

The basics

As usual, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL share a common foundation: They both use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB of RAM, they both come with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The rest of those leaks were spot-on, too. The Pixel 4 and 4XL come in three colors (including a fetching new orange that's easily this year's fashionista pick), and have big triple-camera arrays sitting high on their backs.

With the possible exception of the charming "panda" 2 XL, Google's smartphones have never really been known for their striking designs. That streak continues this year, too -- their designs still come off a little utilitarian compared to some of its rivals. Some people might balk at the phones' simple aesthetic, but I can't say I mind; after all, the Pixels have always tended to prioritize substance over style.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Google has completely changed the way these phones feel -- if you're considering one of the black models, get ready for a glossy, piano-like finish. Only the white and orange variants have matte glass backs, and because of that, they're easily my favorites of the bunch. No matter which Pixel strikes your fancy, though, all of them now have what feel like grippy plastic running around their edges. It was a little disconcerting at first, and even now I can't help but think they feel a little cheap, but at least I didn't have to worry about dropping a demo phone.

More control

As always, you can poke at the Pixel 4's touchscreen, or squeeze its body if you want to invoke Google's updated Assistant. (More on that in a bit.) Thanks to the company's incredibly tiny Soli radar sensor, though, you can now just wave your hand in front of a Pixel 4 to control it. It's all very Jedi, when it works.

At least in theory, the Pixel 4's Soli system works a lot like the LG G8's Z Camera: some extra hardware spots your hand in front of the phone and prompts the phone to react to your hand gestures. The difference is, using Soli doesn't make me want to tear my hair out. In my very limited time playing with it, Soli did a much better job of recognizing mid-air swipes in front of the phone than the Z Camera ever did, which I guess shouldn't be much surprise.

That said, I am a little surprised at how limited Soli feels right now -- at least on the demo units made available to us, you could flick back and forth between songs using those flicks I mentioned, or disable an alarm by moving your hand closer to the phone. It also helps the Pixel 4's face unlock happen faster, by using radar readings to determine when to fire up the front-facing camera. Sure, that's helpful, but it's not a particularly exciting use-case.

