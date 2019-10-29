Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images
save
Save
share

The first season of Call of Duty League begins January 24th

The city-based esports competition kicks off in Minnesota.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Activision Blizzard's bid at an Overwatch-style, city-based Call of Duty esports competition is relatively close to getting underway. The publisher has announced that the first season of the Call of Duty League will get started on the weekend of January 24th, 2020, when the Minnesota Røkkr will play host to the other 11 teams in a collection of five-on-five Modern Warfare matches at the Minneapolis Armory. It'll also showcase the first Call of Duty Challengers Open for amateur players, whose online competition starts in November. Challengers teams can obtain passes for the launch weekend in early December.

Call of Duty has been a staple of the esports scene for years. Until now, though, it has primarily focused on city-independent teams. The League is a bid to bring some of the fandom of conventional sports teams to the gaming realm, including home and away games. Even some of the ownership is familiar -- the family behind the Minnesota Vikings also owns Røkkr. It's hard to say if this will translate to Call of Duty, but Activision is undoubtedly keen to find out.

Source: Business Wire, Call of Duty League
In this article: activision, activision blizzard, av, call of duty, call of duty league, call of duty modern warfare, esports, games, gaming, modern warfare, personal computing, personalcomputing, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

View
Alexa can use smart lights to wake you or lull you to sleep

Alexa can use smart lights to wake you or lull you to sleep

View
First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

View
Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

Sony will shut down PlayStation Vue in January 2020

View
Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

Galaxy Book Flex and Ion hands-on: Gorgeous QLED laptops

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr