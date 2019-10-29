Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP IMAGES FOR LYFT
save
Save
share

Lyft's new monthly subscription is cheaper, but has fewer perks

Lyft Pink will replace the company's previous $299-per-month membership.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
53m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP IMAGES FOR LYFT

Last year, Lyft tried to get users to pay $299 per month for its All-Access Plan. That included 30 "free" monthly trips (as long as they were under $15), but people were, understandably, shocked by the price tag. Now, Lyft is trying a new approach. It's Lyft Pink membership offers a 15 percent discount on all car rides, and it's just $19.99 per month, less than 10 percent of the monthly All-Access fee.

Lyft Pink comes with a few other perks, like three "free" 30-minute bike or scooter rides per month (in select markets), three free trip cancelations, priority airport pickup and waived lost-and-found fees. The service isn't quite ready yet, but the company says it's coming soon, and you can sign up for early access now.

The new plan will replace Lyft's All-Access service. By the end of the year, Lyft Pink will be the only subscription plan, a Lyft spokesperson told Engadget. Beginning October 30th, current All-Access members will be notified of the change.

Via: TechCrunch
Source: Lyft
In this article: All Access, discount, early access, gear, lyft, lyft pink, membership, monthly, plan, ridesharing, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Photoshop's latest AI-powered tool makes quick work of selections

Photoshop's latest AI-powered tool makes quick work of selections

View
Razer's first true wireless earbuds include a low-lag gaming mode

Razer's first true wireless earbuds include a low-lag gaming mode

View
Apple may sell iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases

Apple may sell iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases

View
IKEA's upcoming smart home shortcut button surfaces in FCC filing

IKEA's upcoming smart home shortcut button surfaces in FCC filing

View
Google buying Fitbit is good for Google, bad for wearables

Google buying Fitbit is good for Google, bad for wearables

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr