Lyft's new monthly subscription is cheaper, but has fewer perks

Lyft Pink comes with a few other perks, like three "free" 30-minute bike or scooter rides per month (in select markets), three free trip cancelations, priority airport pickup and waived lost-and-found fees. The service isn't quite ready yet, but the company says it's coming soon, and you can sign up for early access now.

The new plan will replace Lyft's All-Access service. By the end of the year, Lyft Pink will be the only subscription plan, a Lyft spokesperson told Engadget. Beginning October 30th, current All-Access members will be notified of the change.