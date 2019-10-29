Latest in Gear

Image credit: Quip
save
Save
share

Get ready to hear about Quip's new floss dispenser on all your podcasts

It's $20 and you'll need to buy a $5 refillable container every three months.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Quip

The podcasts you listen to will never be the same. That's because one of the biggest advertisers in the space, toothbrush subscription startup Quip, finally has a new product. On Tuesday, the company announced a refillable floss dispenser simply called Floss.

You can buy the dispenser for $20 in four metallic colors: silver, slate, copper and gold. Alternatively, if you want to save a bit of money, there's also a plastic one that's $10 less -- but it only comes in a single gray color. It comes preloaded with a single 48-yard container of mint-flavored floss. Each refillable container is $5, and Quip will send you one every three months as part of its subscription service. Handily, the nylon floss features a green mark every 18 inches, letting you the exact dentist-recommend amount you should cut off each time. It's also vegan-friendly.

As far as luxury floss goes, $5 per container is actually reasonable. Cocofloss, the most visible player in the space, sells a single 32-yard container for $9, and a four-piece set for about $30. It says one of its containers will last you approximately two months, which is less than the three months Quip promises with one of its refillable containers. Obviously, both will cost a lot more than simply walking over to your local drugstore and buying floss there, but then Quip has always focused on the convenience of its products over their affordability.

You can buy Floss starting today from Quip's website.

Via: The Verge
Source: Quip
In this article: business, dental care, dental hygiene, Floss, gear, health, hygiene, medicine, quip, services, subscription, teeth
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

BMW’s Z4 M40i is a powerfully fun roadster

BMW’s Z4 M40i is a powerfully fun roadster

View
NVIDIA's GTX 1650 and 1660 Super are two very different GPU upgrades

NVIDIA's GTX 1650 and 1660 Super are two very different GPU upgrades

View
Xiaomi’s first real smartwatch looks just like an Apple Watch

Xiaomi’s first real smartwatch looks just like an Apple Watch

View
An efficient new depth sensor was inspired by spider eyes

An efficient new depth sensor was inspired by spider eyes

View
The Moto 360 smartwatch is back, but Motorola isn't making it

The Moto 360 smartwatch is back, but Motorola isn't making it

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr