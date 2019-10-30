Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment/EA
'Apex Legends' adds two-player teams on November 5th

Team up with your best bud -- and no one else.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
50m ago in AV
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Apex Legends players won't have to choose between full three-player squads or (when it's an option) going solo, at least for a while. Respawn is adding a "limited time" duos mode to the battle royale game starting on November 5th. Other details aren't forthcoming, but the appeal is fairly self-evident. You can get backup from your go-to gaming buddy without having to recruit someone or (gasp) count on a stranger.

The company hasn't said whether or not duos will return, but solo play's occasional returns suggest this isn't the last time. A permanent option is less certain. Respawn has so far been content to stick to three-player squads by default, and doesn't seem to be in a rush to give players a Fortnite-like variety of game modes.

Source: Apex Legends (Twitter)
