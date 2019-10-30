SiriusXM radio is finally coming to Google Nest hardware

Starting next week, SiriusXM will be available through Google Nest speakers in the US and Canada. (We've asked Google if the functionality extends to other Assistant-powered speakers.) That means you can ask "Hey Google, play Howard 100 on SiriusXM or request an artist channel with something like "Hey Google, play The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM." Google says the same commands will work in Canadian French "soon." SiriusXM subscribers will also be able to watch "curated video content," including interviews and in-studio performances, from the company on a Nest Hub or Hub Max -- anything with a screen, really -- later this year.