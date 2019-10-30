Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
Snapchat's latest effect lets you draw in AR

You can add a three-dimensional flourish to your snaps.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

If Snapchat's canned effects aren't enough for you, there's now a simple solution: draw your own. Snapchat for iOS now includes a 3D Paint feature that uses the camera to draw augmented reality visuals on top of whatever you see, whether it's your face or a cute-looking car. It's a bit like Samsung's AR Doodle, but it isn't strictly locked to one platform.

The feature is available through a "Create" button in the AR Bar. You'll have to be patient if you're an Android user, unfortunately. Snap only expects to bring 3D Paint to Google-powered devices sometime in the "coming months," so you'll have to make do with the usual filters and other eye candy in the near future.

Snapchat 3D Paint on a face

Via: VentureBeat
Source: App Store
In this article: 3d paint, app, ar, augmented reality, gear, ios, mobile, snapchat, social media, social network, social networking
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
