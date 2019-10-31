Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp
WhatsApp's fingerprint unlock feature finally arrives on Android

You’ll have to enable the feature and confirm your fingerprint first.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
26m ago in Mobile
WhatsApp

Earlier this year, WhatsApp added an extra layer of privacy for iOS users when it enabled support for Touch ID and Face ID. Today, it announced Fingerprint Lock for Android. Now, WhatsApp users can unlock the app with their fingerprint on Android, too.

You'll have to enable the feature in settings and confirm your fingerprint before you use it. WhatsApp didn't say if or when it will add a face unlock feature to its Android app.

Source: WhatsApp
