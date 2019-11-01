Latest in Gear

    Image credit:
    save
    Save
    share

    The Engadget Podcast: Do you need Apple's AirPods Pro?

    Wireless earbuds are here to stay -- and they're finally worth buying.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    55m ago in Gadgetry
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Sponsored Links

    This week it's all about computers in our ears, or hearables, if you prefer. Apple announced the long-awaited AirPods Pro on Tuesday, but even though they helped popularize wireless earbuds, now just about every tech company has their own pair as well. We chat about what's new with the AirPods Pro, as well as how to find the perfect pair of earbuds for you. Plus, we talk about the state of smartwatches. (Note: This episode was recorded before Google's Fitbit acquisition was confirmed.)

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: AirPods, AirPods Pro, apple, av, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Jaybird Vista, podcast, Sony WF-1000XM3, wireless earbuds
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Popular on Engadget

    How to get the best Apple TV+ launch deals

    How to get the best Apple TV+ launch deals

    View
    Ubisoft is developing five games for Microsoft’s next Xbox

    Ubisoft is developing five games for Microsoft’s next Xbox

    View
    Apple TV 4K is on sale for an all-time low of $90

    Apple TV 4K is on sale for an all-time low of $90

    View
    Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

    Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

    View
    NVIDIA G-Sync comes to LG OLED TVs this week

    NVIDIA G-Sync comes to LG OLED TVs this week

    View

    Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr